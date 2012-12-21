Harrison toddler dies from shooting

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- A toddler has died, after being with his grandfather's gun Thursday.

Janice Atkinson, with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, says 2-year-old Brennan Nowell died from his injuries around 11:30 Thursday night.

Neighbors on River Stream Road told Channel 3 the boy found his grandfather's .40 caliber handgun and accidentally shot himself on the side.

He was taken to Erlanger for emergency surgery.

No word on possible charges.



Atkinson says due to the sensitive nature of the case, more information will be released when the investigation is complete.

