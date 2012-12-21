Ridgeland student charged in school hoax

ROSSVILLE, GA (WRCB) -- A sixteen-year-old female student at Ridgeland High School has been charged with terroristic threats and acts after texting the phrase "blowing school up" to three to five other students at Ridgeland High School Thursday morning, December 20, 2012.



According to a information released by the Walker County Sheriff's Office, the text was quickly spread between students and parents.



The Sheriff's Office assigned two detectives and nine deputies to Ridgeland all day Thursday to investigate.



Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson called the text a hoax. Detectives believe the motive behind the text was so the student could leave school early.



The sixteen year old has been charged and was released to her mother Thursday evening.



The minor will appear in Walker County Juvenile Court at a later date.