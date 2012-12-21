Ridgeland student charged in school hoax - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ridgeland student charged in school hoax

Posted: Updated:

ROSSVILLE, GA (WRCB) -- A sixteen-year-old female student at Ridgeland High School has been charged with terroristic threats and acts after texting the phrase "blowing school up" to three to five other students at Ridgeland High School Thursday morning, December 20, 2012.

According to a information released by the Walker County Sheriff's Office, the text was quickly spread between students and parents.

The Sheriff's Office assigned two detectives and nine deputies to Ridgeland all day Thursday to investigate.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson called the text a hoax. Detectives believe the motive behind the text was so the student could leave school early.

The sixteen year old has been charged and was released to her mother Thursday evening.  

The minor will appear in Walker County Juvenile Court at a later date.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.