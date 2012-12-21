New China Buffet and Grill 78; Domino's and Mo Mo 96

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Hamilton County Restaurant Inspectors hit the streets again this week putting lots of places under the microscope. The good news from Lead Inspector Jack Falcon is no failing grades to pass along.



Now that's a nice Christmas present! But each week, we also bring you the low score. Remember, a failing grade is anything lower than a 70. With a score of 78, the loser this week is New China Buffet and Grill on Cummings Highway.



Inspectors found employees not properly sanitizing dishes, cockroaches in the kitchen, mold in the ice machine and dirty floors. They scored a 78.



We do have a tie for the high score of the week. Hats off to the Domino's on East Brainerd Road and Mo Mo Hibachi on Dayton Pike. Great job, with a score of 96; a lot of hard work.



If you have complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, or day care call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at (423) 209-8110.

I also want to thank Jack Falcon and his entire team for the hard work they do each week to keep us informed.



Have a great weekend and enjoy your meal.