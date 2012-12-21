Interstate 75 turns 35

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- When the last section of Interstate 75 was opened 35 years ago today, federal transportation officials compared the 1,575-mile highway to the pyramids.



Today local officials say I-75 -- a corridor from Miami to the lakes of Michigan -- has

helped shaped the region's economy and is a major contributor to cities along its path,

such as Chattanooga; Cleveland, TN.; and Dalton and Calhoun in Georgia.



"I would be sad to think what we would be without the interstate," Cleveland Mayor Tom

Rowland said.



But local towns without access to the most traveled road in Georgia, such as Rossville and

LaFayette, still are working to get a connector to the interstate. Officials say they

recognize the interstate is a key factor to their economic growth.



