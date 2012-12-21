Windy weather prevails Friday

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB-TV) -- Windy weather continues Friday, this first day of winter. Sustained winds of 15-30 mph with gusts to 40 in the valleys, 50 mph in some higher elevations. The good thing is sunshine returns! Highs will only reach the 30s and 40s.

Friday night will be clear, breezy, and cold with lows in the 20s.

The weekend stays dry and chilly but less windy. Rain showers are expected Monday and Christmas day with highs warming into the 50s. Rain Wednesday may mix with or change to flurries as temperatures drop late Wednesday and Wednesday night.

