Marshals arrest '95 Pennsylvania homicide suspect in Dalton

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A 39-year-old woman faces homicide charges in central Pennsylvania after the U.S. Marshals Service arrested her in Dalton, Ga.

The Marshals Service said Thursday that Tonya "Snowy" Dice had been a fugitive for her alleged role in the 1995 shooting death of Freddie Brumfield near Chambersburg.

Authorities say Dice had previously told state troopers she saw Brumfield get shot and helped clean up his blood.

She's also accused of hindering apprehension or prosecution. A warrant for her arrest has been pending since 1999.

The Marshals Service says she's been living in Georgia with a husband and three children under the name Jessica Keil.

It wasn't immediately clear whether she has a lawyer.

