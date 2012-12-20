UPS takes us along for busiest week of the year

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WRCB) -- With Christmas just around the corner, everyone is trying to get their last minute gifts delivered.

It's the busiest week of the year for UPS.

"This is the time of the year UPS workers worldwide are at the top of their game. Everyone is performing at high levels right now," says driver Casey Bolen.

Bolen has been with UPS for 24 years. He says everything leading up to the holiday season is preparation, and even with the 11 percent increase in volume locally, their customers expect to get packages on time.

"So UPS does everything it can to make sure that all 30-million packages, each one is the most important one," says Bolen.

Channel 3 tried to keep up with the many steps Bolen takes to make sure he's as fast and efficient as he can be.

He says this time of the year it can be a bit stressful.

"There is a lot of pressure," he says. "You have to maintain a certain amount of stops per hour but that's how we keep costs low."

From start to finish, it happens fast. After he's in park he's out of the truck, package or packages in hand. He's in the door, a quick scan, a signature and in Bolen's case always a friendly word or two.

"It's gratification to knock on a door and deliver their package, and it's wonderful to see the smile on their face," he says.



When back in the truck, he and every other UPS driver have a trick up their sleeves. To save the company money they only make right turns.

"All right hand turns and it saves fuel, 30-million gallons a year," says Bolen.

Remember December 21st is the last day to ship a gift using next-day air, to make sure it arrives in time for Christmas.