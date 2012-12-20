Woman killed in Dayton Pike crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) – The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly one-car crash Thursday.

It happened on Dayton Pike, shortly after 10:00 a.m.

Spokeswoman Janice Atkinson says a 2007 Toyota Camry ran off the road and eventually hit a tree.

Atkinson says the driver was cut out of the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were also inside the car. They were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

The names of those involved will not be released until their families have been notified.

