Woman killed in Dayton Pike crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN.
(WRCB) – The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly one-car
crash Thursday.
It happened on Dayton
Pike, shortly after 10:00 a.m.
Spokeswoman Janice
Atkinson says a 2007 Toyota Camry ran off the road and eventually hit a tree.
Atkinson says the driver
was cut out of the car and pronounced dead at the scene.
Two others were also inside
the car. They were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.
The names of those
involved will not be released until their families have been notified.
Stay with WRCBtv.com for
updates to this story.