UPDATE 2: Interstate 24 reopens

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A jack-knifed semi trailer closed Interstate 24 in both the eastbound and westbound directions Thursday afternoon.

It happened at exit 183 around 1:20 p.m.



TDOT has reopened the affected lanes.



The accident slowed travel on other roadways as well, setting the stage for a longer-than-normal afternoon commute.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates on your road as they become available.

