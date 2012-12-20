UPDATE 2: Interstate 24 reopens - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE 2: Interstate 24 reopens

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A jack-knifed semi trailer closed Interstate 24 in both the eastbound and westbound directions Thursday afternoon.

It happened at exit 183 around 1:20 p.m.

TDOT has reopened the affected lanes.

The accident slowed travel on other roadways as well, setting the stage for a longer-than-normal afternoon commute.

