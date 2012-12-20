Watts Bar Unit 2 construction on track

SPRING CITY, TN (WRCB) -- Construction at Tennessee Valley Authority's Watts Bar Unit 2 is on track with the revised cost and time estimates set in April 2012, when the TVA board of directors approved completing construction of the project.



The projected total cost ranges from $4 billion to $4.5 billion



During the quarter, the project focused on maintaining the overall pace of installing commodities, such as valves, piping, and cable and improvements.



TVA is also implementing a project incentive completion program for eligible TVA and contract employees.



The incentive program will be funded with savings from the project completion.



For any incentive payout to be made, commercial operation for Watts Bar Unit 2 must be certified by TVA by Dec. 31, 2015, and the project must be completed at or below $4.4 billion.



Read the Quarterly Update to the Watts Bar 2 Estimate to Complete (August - October 2012) online here.

