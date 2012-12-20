Hamilton County woman charged in TennCare fraud

NASHVILLE (WRCB) -- A Hamilton County woman has charged with TennCare "doctor shopping," the crime of going to multiple physicians in a short period of time to obtain controlled substances, and using TennCare as payment.



Sherry Watts Jennings, 59, of Chattanooga was arrested, and charged with five counts of fraudulently using TennCare to obtain the controlled substances, hydrocodone and osycodone. Both are considered strong pain medications. Jennings' physician office visits were paid for by TennCare.



TennCare fraud is a Class E felony carrying a sentence of up to two years in prison per charge.



TennCare fraud can be reported by calling 1-800-433-3982 toll-free in Tennessee or via website.