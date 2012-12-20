Early-morning accident proves fatal - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Early-morning accident proves fatal

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- An early morning single-vehicle crash resulted in the driver's death near Birchwood.

Shortly after midnight, a 2008 Nissan Versa, traveling west bound near the 7000 block of Grasshopper Road left the roadway while negotiating a curve.

The vehicle struck an embankment and went airborne before landing on its side.  

The driver, identified as Garren Wayne Flippo,  24, of Soddy Daisy was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Traffic Division is ongoing.

