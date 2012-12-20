GA's unemployment rate dips to 8.5% for November

ATLANTA (WRCB) -- Thursday The Georgia Department of Labor announced Georgia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined to 8.5% in November, down two-tenths from 8.7% in October. The rate for November, 2011 was 9.5%.



"This is the lowest state unemployment rate in nearly four years, since it was 8.5 percent in January 2009," said GA State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. "Once again, the rate dropped because of continued job growth and fewer new layoffs."



Jobs increased to 3,984,000, up 9,600, or 0.2%, from 3,974,400 in October.

Growth was seen in trade, transportation, and warehousing, up 12,400; educational services, up 1,700; information services, up 1,600; local government, up 1,300; financial services, up 1,200; and manufacturing, up 600.

Other sectors saw losses. Construction was down 4,000; leisure and hospitality, down 2,700; professional and business services, down 2,100; and other services, down 1,100.



An increase of 61,900 jobs since November 2011 showed an upward trend. The growth was primarily in professional and business services, up 20,100; trade, transportation, and warehousing, up 15,800; manufacturing, up 12,200; education and health care, up 11,700; leisure and hospitality, up 6,800; and information services, up 5,000.



The number of initial unemployment insurance claims declined to 47,351, down by 4,114, or 8.0%, from 51,495 in October. This is the lowest number of claims for November in seven years. And, the number of initial claims was down over the year, dropping by 10,222, or 17.8%, from 57,573 in November 2011. Most of the over-the-year decline came in manufacturing, construction, administrative and support services and trade.



The number of long-term unemployed workers declined to its lowest level in 32 months, dropping 4,100 from October to 202,600 in November. The long-term unemployed—those out of work for more than 26 weeks—make up 49.5% of those unemployed in Georgia.



Georgia's labor force grew, reaching 4,800,345 in November, its highest level since February 2009. The labor force was up by 7,101 from 4,793,244 in October. The state's workforce totaled 4,735,411 in November 2011.



Read the entire report at online.

