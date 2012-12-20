Authorities "overwhelmed" by school threats

HILLSBOROUGH CO., FL (WFLA) -- The Newtown school massacre has fueled a string of vague threats of violence at middle and high schools around the Tampa, Florida area according to Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies.



The threats - most of them on social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter - are about shootings and acts of violence in unincorporated Hillsborough County, said sheriff's Cpl. Jason Napoli. About ten schools have been named.



"We have received no evidence that they are a viable threat at this point," said Napoli, who is encouraging students to attend school on Friday.



The sheriff's office isn't taking the information lightly and is investigating each threat. With the help of Hillsborough County School District security and other resources, the sheriff's office will increase security at schools on Friday, Napoli said.



He urges parents to learn what messages their children are reading, receiving and sending on social media sites, and to pay close attention to who their child is communicating with on cell phones and text messages.





Read more at WFLA's web site.

