Eye On Health: Sleep and the holidays

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- From holiday shopping, buying gifts and presents, to family dinners and parties. The clock is ticking. But mixed with all the hustle and bustle comes sleep deprivation.

Dr. Anuj Chandra, Advanced Center For Sleep Disorders says, "We have been really busy, especially over the last month and a half, and a lot of it is related to the stress of the holidays. I think we take a lot of up on ourselves."

Dr. Anuj Chandra is the Medical Director of the Advanced Center for Sleep Disorders. He says for people with pre-existing sleep problems, it tends to get worse during this time of year because of stress with deadlines.

Wycliffe Jangdharrie, a patient says, "During this peak season when we want to be awake more we want to be alert more, we want to visit with people, it really makes a big difference."

Wycliffe says he has suffered from narcolepsy for years. After a visit to the doctor's office, he had a sleep study done and underwent treatment.

This is also the most exciting time of the year for children, but all that stimulation means that they can have a hard time getting to sleep at night.

Dr. Chandra has these holiday sleep tips that apply to both children and adults:

-Take naps before heading out to your holiday activities

-Exercise, try to keep up your normal workout routine

-Do your best to avoid stressful situations

-And don't feel bad about saying -No- to a few holiday parties.

Speaking or parties, being sleep deprived, combined with alcohol can be a dangerous combination.

Dr. Anuj Chandra says, "You're really setting yourself up for high risk motor vehicle accidents."

So as Christmas and the New Year draw closer, take time out to enjoy the holidays with family and friends, and if you notice yourself being constantly sleepy and tired go see the doctor so you can get a good night's sleep. It can make the season a lot merrier.

Click here for more information from the Advanced Center for Sleep Disorders.