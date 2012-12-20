Windy & Rainy, Then Turning Cold

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Showers continue off and on for Thursday with a chance for storms as a cold front approaches from the Mississippi River. While no severe weather is expected, overall prevailing winds will increase with gusts to 40 mph possible in the valleys, up to 60 mph in the higher terrain. You may want to secure or bring indoors your empty garbage cans, lightweight Christmas decorations, and any other objects outside your homes.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. ET, a High Wind Warning until 4 p.m. for McMinn and Monroe Counties.

Tonight on the backside of the system a few snow flurries may fall on the Cumberland Plateau and in the Blue Ridge, but no accumulation is expected.

Sunshine returns Friday, but windy and cold condition continue.