Ex-Dalton State professor to stand trial on rape charges

DALTON, Ga. (AP) - District attorney's officials in northwestern Georgia say a former college professor charged with rape and child molestation abandoned a plan to plead guilty and decided to take the case to trial.

The Daily Citizen of Dalton Wednesday reported Monte Gale Salyer, former English professor at Dalton State College, faces two counts of rape, one count of statutory rape, three counts of child molestation, five counts of aggravated child molestation and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.

District attorney's officials say they negotiated a plea deal with Salyer and he backed out of the deal minutes before a hearing. It was not clear why Salyer reneged on the plea deal, and a call to his attorney was not immediately returned.

Salyer's trial is set for Jan. 7.

