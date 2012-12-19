Police: Suspect pulls knife, robs store in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, TN. (WRCB) -- Cleveland police are searching for a man they say, robbed a business on North Lee Highway Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at Fish Creek Market, just before 4:00 p.m.

Police spokeswoman Evie West says a man with dreads, dressed in a green sweatshirt and dark pants, demanded money after pulling a knife.

He fled the scene, running south on North Lee Highway.

West says officers saturated the area, but couldn't find the suspect.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Cleveland police at (423) 476-1121.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.

