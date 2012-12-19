Dupont 2nd graders send snowflake hearts to Sandy Hook

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- Second graders at Chattanooga's Dupont Elementary wanted to do something to show support for the children of Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut.

Teacher Jennifer Brown said, "They put their hands in the shape of a heart and I took a picture of each. They then traced out snowflakes and glued the picture on to them! They wanted to send their hearts to the students at Sandy Hook Elementary because they knew their hearts were broken."

Ms. Brown adds, "I wanted to share because I am so proud of all the thought and care they put into this task!" WRCB is proud to spread the word about their good deeds.