Possible arson linked to attempted robbery in South Pittsburg

SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN. (WRCB) -- A charred home on Laurel Street in South Pittsburg is still dripping with water, after firefighters doused it Wednesday morning.

Around 2:00 a.m. Cliff Parnell saw tanker trucks and police cars lined up and down the block, and a home across the street up in flames.

"I happened to wake up and there it was. They were doing a professional job," he says.

As firefighters battled the blaze, minutes later a silent alarm goes off at the Quik-Silver Pawn Shop not too far away.

Police Chief Dale Winters left the fire to check out the attempted robbery call.

He says nothing about this is coincidental.

"My thought is someone set this on fire up here, to deter us up here then they went down there and tried to break in."

The thieves never got inside, but managed to break a hole through the front window.

The chief has an idea of what they might have been after.

"Where they broke out the window down there, there is a gun case in front," he says. "I don't know what their intentions were, but they were trying to get in for some reason."

Neighbors say no one has lived at the home for a number of years, but have seen people hanging around there late at night.

Parnell says it all looks suspicious.

"Oh, yeah, for sure," he says. "I would think this is arson, nothing is over there. No this, no that. It's kind of scary."

The only lead right now is a dark colored pickup truck was seen leaving the fire.

South Pittsburg police ask you call them with any information at (423) 837-5000.