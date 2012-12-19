Silverdale Baptist students bring Christmas to Orchard Knob

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- Orchard Knob Elementary became a scene of holiday excitement Tuesday afternoon as 587 students opened their Christmas surprises.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes students from Silverdale Baptist Academy adopted "Operation Orchard" as a holiday project, providing gifts with a personal touch for each Orchard Knob student.

Silverdale's Christie Johnson, who works in the school's development office, said, "This will be the only Christmas some of these children will have. We're so proud of our students who worked hard on this project, even during the recent food drive. I feel blessed to work here."

Orchard Knob principal LaFrederick Thirkill was beaming throughout the two-hour party. "We're so appreciative of our friends at Silverdale. This is what it's all about. We have some great children here, and we love to see them smile."