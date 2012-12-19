Senate Aging Committee report examines Alzheimer's

WASHINGTON D.C. (WRCB) -- U.S. Senators Herb Kohl (D-WI), Chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, and Bob Corker (R-TN), the committee's ranking member, released an official committee report that offers a comparison of international approaches to Alzheimer's disease and dementia care.



The report examined five countries - Australia, France, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States - and their approaches to diagnosis, treatment and long-term care options for patients with Alzheimer's disease and their family members. The other countries were chosen because they have similar economies to the U.S. and highlight different aspects of the Alzheimer's challenge for policy makers.



"My father had Alzheimer's, so I understand the emotional and financial difficulties facing families dealing with this devastating illness. I hope this report will help inform the debate in our country over how to provide the best care possible given the significant budgetary and health care challenges presented by increasing cases of Alzheimer's," said Corker.



The report highlights the global efforts to coordinate research and early detection interventions. It also underscores an increasing trend to keep Alzheimer's patients in their homes for as long as possible, while developing more specialized environments for those who need intensive around-the-clock care.



The Alzheimer's Association estimates that in the next 40 years, the cost of Alzheimer's disease will total $20 trillion.

The entire report can be read here.

