GA mayor urges churches to ring bells Friday

ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia mayor is urging churches and places of worship across the state to ring their bells 26 times at 9:30 a.m. Friday, in remembrance of the 20 children and six adults gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT.

McDonough Mayor Billy Copeland said Wednesday that the idea appears to be spreading quickly across Georgia, partly because the Georgia Municipal Association sent an email to its members about it. Copeland said his assistant, Leslie Balog, suggested the idea.

Copeland said workers also hope to ring the clock tower of the 1899 Henry County Courthouse on the town square in McDonough.

Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy has proclaimed Friday a day of mourning. He's asking churches and places of worship in Connecticut to ring bells 26 times at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

