McCallie students donate toys, coats to Catoosa's West Side Elementary

ROSSVILLE, GA (WRCB)- Students from Chattanooga's McCallie School continued their long partnership with a Catoosa County elementary school with a holiday donation. Some 200 West Side Elementary students received toys and coats as part of a joyous holiday surprise.

The McCallie students say the program is one of their favorite days of the year, and teachers at West Side say their students were overjoyed by the Christmas presents.