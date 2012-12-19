Deputy kills turkey that refused to leave porch

BOGART, Ga. (AP) - A sheriff's deputy armed with a broom and a gun opened fire on a wild turkey, saying he had to kill the bird when it attacked him.

The turkey was shot to death during the encounter Sunday afternoon on the front porch of a home in the small town of Bogart.

Jackson County sheriff's officials say the deputy was dispatched to the home on Georgia Highway 330 by a resident who said a turkey on her front porch was refusing to leave.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/YjZ8Ya) that the deputy got the turkey off the porch, but then it charged him.

A sheriff's report says the deputy used the broom to fend off the turkey, but it attacked the broom and the deputy said he had no choice but to shoot it.

Information from: Athens Banner-Herald, http://www.onlineathens.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.