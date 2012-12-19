TN man ejected from mall over T-shirt

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - A man ejected from a Tennessee shopping mall said his T-shirt was a statement about the availability of guns in the wake of the Connecticut school shooting.

Stanley Bryce Myszka was removed from the Stones River Mall in Murfreesboro after shoppers complained Saturday about the T-shirt he wore. It read, "Has your gun killed a kindergartner today?"

Myszka told The Daily News Journal (http://on.dnj.com/ZObfNr ) he was "tired of the nonsense" of mass shootings in the nation.

Mall spokeswoman Heather Rose said mall security officers asked Myszka three times to either remove the shirt or turn it inside out. When he refused, they escorted him out. He was charged with criminal trespassing.

Information from: The Daily News Journal, http://www.dnj.com

