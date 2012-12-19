26acts: How your acts of kindness honor those lost in Newtown

By Ann Curry, NBC News



Newtown's heartbreak has a lot of us asking, "What can I do?" Thinking about this, I took to Twitter and asked people to imagine what would happen if all of us committed to 20 acts of kindness to honor each child lost in Newtown. I added, "I'm in. If you are, RT #20Acts."



Tens of thousands of people on Twitter and Facebook not only seized the idea, they increased it to #26Acts, to include the heroic teachers, and are launching acts of kindness big and small all over America. The acts are spreading overseas, including one tweeted from Borneo.



There are many questions about Friday's shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, but one being asked by just about everyone is how to best honor the victims. In Newtown and across the country, random acts of kindness are being performed in the memory of each person lost. NBC's Andrea Canning reports.



Some changed the hashtag to #26ActsOfKindness, some wanted to increase it to 27, and 28. All good. You are in charge of this wave now.



We are curating some of the acts shared so far, as a way to inspire you, and maybe help heal us all.



Fred Rogers once said that when he saw scary things in the news as a boy, his mother would say, "Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping."



Are you in?