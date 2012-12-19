Teacher allegedly makes students clean rest room with toothbrushes

OLIVER SPRINGS, TN (News Sentinel) -- About 20 eighth-grade boys at an Anderson County school were forced by a teacher to clean a rest room with toothbrushes and an industrial-strength cleaner, officials said.



Two students were taken for medical treatment after other students sprayed them in the face with the cleaner. The Norwood Middle School teacher, Darla Williams, taunted the students during their punishment by taking cellphone pictures of them, school officials said.



Williams conducted the punishment at the end of the school day Nov. 29 after someone wrote some graffiti on the rest room wall the day before, parent Jay Huckabey said.



"I'm terribly disturbed," Huckabey said.



