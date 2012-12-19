Warm today, changes on the way

(WRCB) - Winter is going to arrive in the Tennessee Valley in every way this weekend. But we have to get through today and Thursday first.

A strong front is going to define our weather for the next several days. Today will be warm as light southerly winds blow ahead of the front. Highs will be in the 60s.

Tonight, the front gets closer, and we will have clouds and mild temps through the overnight.

Thursday morning, the front will push rainfall through during the drive time hours. Some heavy rain will be possible. I am expecting .5 - 1.0" widespread with locally higher amounts.

Thursday afternoon, the rain will move on, and be replaced by cold, windy weather. Thursday night into Friday winds will blow from the northwest at 10-20 mph, and knock lows into the upper 20s by Friday morning. Highs Friday will be in the mid 40s.

Winter also officially begins Friday morning at 6:12am eastern.

The weekend will remain cold and dry with lows in the 20s and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Models are starting to trend toward putting rain in the forecast for Christmas Eve AND Christmas Day, and some of that rain could be heavy. I don't expect any of the Christmas rain to turn into snow as lows will be in the low 40s, and highs will be in the low 50s both days.

A big midweek cool down COULD bring some light snow to the area the day AFTER Christmas, but that is accompanied by a huge COULD.

Download the WRCB weather app for the 10 day forecast and the interactive radar.