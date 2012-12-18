Funeral Saturday for former WRCB reporter Erika Smedstad

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Erika Smedstad, a reporter for WRCB from 2001 to 2005 has died at the age of 34.

A bright, cheerful presence in the newsroom, the Huntsville, Alabama native left WRCB to work in pharmaceutical sales, and was working in advertising at Comcast of Chattanooga at the time of her death.

As a general assignment reporter at WRCB, she covered everything from weather emergencies to politics, to feature stories. Colleagues and friends have posted tributes on her Facebook page, praising her warm personality and positive attitude.

Here is the obituary for Erika Smedstad:

Erika Elizabeth Smedstad, 34, passed away to the arms of the Lord Sunday. She was born to loving parents, Richard and Becky Smedstad in Huntsville.

A graduate of Huntsville High School, she earned a B.A. in Journalism from the University of Georgia. She was a member of Chi Omega sorority and first worked as a reporter at KIDK TV in Idaho Falls, and currently was working in advertising at Comcast in Chattanooga.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Max and Edna Smedstad and Pete and Sue Andrews.

Erika is survived by her parents; sister, Jill Hayes, and her husband, Randy; and niece and nephew, Grayson and Hudson; Carol Carlson and Jerry and Shirley Smedstad, several cousins, and countless loving friends who admired her great sense of humor, compassionate spirit and deep sense of joy she brought to all. Heaven has a special angel.

Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church. The service will immediately follow with the Rev. Coy Hallmark officiating. Pallbearers are Wes Plaxco, Carter Wells, Bennett White, Nathaniel Stearns, Randy Hayes, Hudson Hayes and Steven Werdehoff.

Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, Huntsville, AL.

Contact David Carroll at dcarroll@wrcbtv.com