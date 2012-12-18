Local businesses weigh in on gun control

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WRCB) -- Rodney Brown with Sportsman Supply on Hixson Pike says what a lot of people are thinking, but he doesn't want to make it any more difficult for people to legally buy guns.

He says, more laws is not the answer.

"I don't think it is," Brown says. "It only affects law-abiding citizens. Law-abiding citizens don't go to schools and shoot children."

Clifford Hall also stated, "That's a hard thing to say right now on account of what is going on, but I think if you call yourself "law abiding" you will be able to control yourself."

Major retailers like Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods have stopped the sales of certain types rifles in wake of the shooting.

Dick's issued a statement, saying they have removed all guns from sale and display at the store nearest to Newtown.

Larry and Brenda Kyker says in lieu of regulations they want churches to step up.

"I think God is the first step and until we get God in our society, we will have problems like this," says Larry.

"It is sad, but I don't know what the answers are. Until people do, you just have to pray for them each and every day," Brenda adds.

The guns used in the shooting were purchased legally through Connecticut firearm laws, which are known for being among the toughest in the nation.

For this reason, Brown supports the school system doing more to protect its staff and students.

"In the short-term, let principals and teachers carry handguns in the schools," Brown says.