CALHOUN, GA. (WRCB) -- The Gordon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a plane crash in Calhoun.

It happened around 2:00 p.m., near Tom B. David Field Airport.

The sheriff's office says the "small plane" has been found.

Atlanta's NBC affiliate is reporting the wreckage is on fire.



It is unknown how many are on board.

