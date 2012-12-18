UPDATE: Grundy County Schools in session rest of week

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Posts on Facebook Tuesday morning, and text circulated among parents and friends said Grundy County Schools were place on a "soft lockdown," for a variety of safety-related reasons.



School officials decided this as a precautionary measure until the issues can be resolved safely.

A statement issued by the Grundy County Schools Tuesday afternoon said:

"The Grundy County Sheriff's Department has assured Grundy County School officials that there is no evidence of any threat to our schools or our children. Nevertheless, in view of recent events, School officials will work with the Sheriff's Department in the coming weeks to identify steps we can take to improve the safety of our community schools. In the meantime, we have urged state and local law enforcement officials to prosecute anyone making idle threats to the fullest extent of the law.



Of course, if anyone is aware of a potential threat to the schools or our children, then he or she should report his or her concerns to the Sheriff's Department immediately. Posting any such information on social media outlets instead of reporting it to the appropriate authorities is morally irresponsible.



Grundy County Schools will be in session the remainder of the week, and thereafter we look forward to celebrating a safe and joyful holiday break."

