Canine comfort - helping ease the pain of loss

NEWTOWN, CT (WVIT) -- A Chicago church group is offering canine comfort to residents of Newtown, Connecticut.

Ten specially trained Golden Retrievers were brought to the Sandy Hook community by Lutheran Church Charities.

"In this tragedy, any little thing that can make someone smile,  and distracts people from the heartbreak that is going on...," said Jessica Watson, the mother of a Sandy Hook Elementary kindergarten student who thankfully wasn't at the school when Friday's shooting occurred.

Lutheran Church Charities say the dogs offer mercy and compassion through unconditional love

