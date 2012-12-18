Meningitis death toll in TN rises to 14 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Meningitis death toll in TN rises to 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee has seen another death from the fungal meningitis outbreak that has sickened 620 people across the nation.

According to the latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 14 people have died in Tennessee from the disease caused by contaminated steroid injections.

In all 124 people have been sickened in Tennessee. At least 76 here have contracted meningitis.

The state Health Department recently began a new round of letters and phone calls to people who received the tainted injections. Officials are warning patients that some of them could still be at risk for the disease. Lingering infections at the injection site could lead to fungal meningitis if untreated.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.