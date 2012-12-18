'The Voice' pays tribute to Sandy Hook

(WRCB) -- Three days after the Sandy Hook school shootings in Newtown, CT, NBC's 'The Voice' began the third season finale with a touching tribute performance for the 20 schoolchildren and 6 adult staff members killed Friday.



With the show's judges, Cee Lo Green, Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine, all 20 of the show's contestants came together on stage, each holding a placard with the name and age of one of the 26 people who died in the massacre. Show hosts Carson Daly and Christina Milian joined as well.



Standing in darkness, surrounded by candles, the ensemble sang Leonard Cohen‘s "Hallelujah" as a tribute song.



The song has a long history, being used in a wide variety of circumstances and being performed by an equally wide array of performers.