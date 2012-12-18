Clearing and cooler today

(WRCB) - Don't get too used to the weather. It will be changing rapidly over the next few days.

Today, we will have cooler and drier weather as the rain has moved on. Skies will clear, and highs today will be in the mid 50s.

Tonight we will drop into the 30s, but warm rapidly into the 60s during the afternoon. This kind of warm up typically takes place with the approach of a cold front, and this is no exception.

The front will bring rain through Thursday morning, followed by much colder air moving in Friday, and lasting into the weekend. Lows this weekend will be near 30, and highs will be in the mid 50s.

We can peak into the Christmas forecast. Christmas Eve, expect highs in he 50s with a partly cloudy sky. Christmas Day should be comfortable with lows in the upper 30s and highs in the mid 50s. We may se some rain showers Christmas night.

