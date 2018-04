RHEA COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- Residents in Dayton were in a bit of panic Monday night, after a power outage turned lights out across the city.

The Rhea County Sheriff's Office says a substation went down on 2nd Avenue, near the jail.

Businesses were in the dark and traffic lights along Highway 27 were out.

Shoppers at an area Walmart were trapped inside, due to the electric doors not being able to open.

The outage lasted more than an hour.

Eventually, power was restored in the affected areas.