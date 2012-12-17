Personnel file shows text messages sent by former Lakeview band director

CATOOSA COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- Channel 3 has obtained the personnel file of the former Catoosa County band director, accused of child molestation.

Thomas Blevins resigned in early November as Lakeview Middle School's band director amid accusations of inappropriate communication with a student.

He was later charged with one count of aggravated child molestation, two counts of child molestation, and one count false imprisonment of a juvenile.

Monday, Catoosa County School officials released Blevins' personnel file, which includes text messages between him and a female student.

In the messages, Blevins repeatedly asked the girls to cuddle, and take pictures of themselves to send to him. He also asks if they are interested in him.

Catoosa County School officials say they are now aware of three separate incidents involving students and Blevins.

Catoosa County Sheriff Phil Summers said Thursday the investigation began with a complaint from administrators.

