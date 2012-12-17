Spring City Middle School hero gets Christmas surprise

The Country Music Association recently announced Ooltewah High band director Joel Denton as a recipient of a 2018 CMA Music Teachers of Excellence award.More
The Country Music Association recently announced Ooltewah High band director Joel Denton as a recipient of a 2018 CMA Music Teachers of Excellence award.More
At a board meeting on March 28, Superintendent Tim Scott, Director of Operations Rusty Lount and Chief Financial Officer Theresa Perry presented safety recommendations.More
At a board meeting on March 28, Superintendent Tim Scott, Director of Operations Rusty Lount and Chief Financial Officer Theresa Perry presented safety recommendations.More
This week, Cleveland City School's resource officers participated in a safety summit.More
This week, Cleveland City School's resource officers participated in a safety summit.More