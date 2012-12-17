Spring City Middle School hero gets Christmas surprise

SPRING CITY, TN (WRCB)- Sixth grader John Rogge is one of the quietest students at Spring City Middle School, but his fellow students cheered him like a superstar on Monday afternoon.

Hailed as a hero for saving his grandfather's life in a recent house fire, Rogge was surprised by a barrage of gift cards and cash, presented by WRCB's David Carroll. Thanks to the generosity of North American Credit Services in Chattanooga, Rogge and his family got an unexpected five-hundred dollar package of cash, and gift cards to Pizza Hut, Subway, Walgreens, Sears, JC Penney, Lowe's and Bi-Lo.

Beth Rogge, John's mother said, "Everybody loves John. He doesn't say a whole lot, but he's strong inside and out. That's how he saved my father-in-law (James Rogge). Without John, he wouldn't be alive."

John said he planned to spend some of the money on his family, and was looking forward to a big family dinner, "with pizza and sandwiches."