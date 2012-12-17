Spring City Middle School fire hero gets Christmas surprise - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Spring City Middle School hero gets Christmas surprise

Posted: Updated:
John Rogge and David Carroll John Rogge and David Carroll

SPRING CITY, TN (WRCB)- Sixth grader John Rogge is one of the quietest students at Spring City Middle School, but his fellow students cheered him like a superstar on Monday afternoon.

Hailed as a hero for saving his grandfather's life in a recent house fire, Rogge was surprised by a barrage of gift cards and cash, presented by WRCB's David Carroll.  Thanks to the generosity of North American Credit Services in Chattanooga, Rogge and his family got an unexpected five-hundred dollar package of cash, and gift cards to Pizza Hut, Subway, Walgreens, Sears, JC Penney, Lowe's and Bi-Lo.

Beth Rogge, John's mother said, "Everybody loves John.  He doesn't say a whole lot, but he's strong inside and out.  That's how he saved my father-in-law (James Rogge).  Without John, he wouldn't be alive."

John said he planned to spend some of the money on his family, and was looking forward to a big family dinner, "with pizza and sandwiches."

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.