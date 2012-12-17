'The Voice' final performances tonight

(NBC) -- The drama builds tonight on "The Voice".



The remaining three singers will turn in their final performances in the quest to be the show's champion.



The journey started months ago with blind auditions for Nicholas David, Scotsman Terry Mcdermott

and Floridian Cassadee Pope.



The finalists all have professional music experience, but their months on "The Voice" have been an education.



"We've been at like, the best music school you could go to, on so many levels," David says.



That's made for a supportive atmosphere among the singers.



"I've never looked at this as a competition, but more of like, an opportunity, and an experience

of a lifetime," David adds.



Tonight, they'll each take the stage one last time, trying to connect with viewers and earn their vote.



"Anybody can go up there and sing a song and wail, and it sounds amazing. But unless

you feel their heart and soul in it, it's just not believable," Pope says.



Despite the high stakes, the singers don't expect nerves to be a major issue tonight.



"If anything, this is going to be a relief," McDermott says. "It's going to be fun. Because we know we're in the final show. We're going out on a high whatever happens."



A season long search will culminate in one performance to determine who wins "The Voice".



Tonight's performance final airs from 8 to 9:30, followed by a sneak preview Of the new comedy "1600 Penn".



Tomorrow the winner will be announced during a two hour finale airing from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.



Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson and Bruno Mars are among the scheduled guest performers during that show.