2012 Channel3Outdoors 10 Christmas Gift Picks for Hunters, Fishermen, and Outdoorsmen

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - With Christmas just days away, finding just the right gift for the fisherman or hunter on your Christmas list can be a very stressful task. Here is a Channel 3 Outdoors top ten gift selection list for the outdoorsmen on your list.

1. Tennessee Wildlife Magazine

Tennessee Wildlife Magazine is the official publication of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. It is published quarterly and provides our agency an excellent way to communicate with everyone interested in the great Tennessee Outdoors. Within its pages over time you'll find interesting stories about all species of wildlife in our state. Deer hunters will appreciate the stories that include tips on how and where to find white-tails on lands that our agency manages. Anglers will be amazed at the fabulous variety of fishing opportunities featured.

Subscriptions start at only $10.00 per year and include the beautiful Tennessee Wildlife Magazine Calendar with each subscription. Give the gift that keeps giving all year!

For more info visit: http://www.state.tn.us/twra/holidaypromo.shtml

2. Shimano Sahara Spinning Reel



Packed with features, the Sahara is a solid performer for any freshwater or light saltwater use. The 500 is ideal for ultralight applications. The 1000 and 2500 are versatile workhorses for bass or walleye and the 4000's power and line capacity make it a sure bet for inshore applications. Features: Slow Oscillation, S A-RB Bearings (Shielded Anti-Reverse Bearing), Lightweight Graphite Sideplate & Rotor, Cold Forged Aluminum Spool, S Concept: S-Rotor, S-Guard, S-Arm Cam, Machined Aluminum Handle, Rubber Handle Grips, Maintenance Port, Fluidrive II, Floating Shaft, Dyna-Balance, Super Stopper II , Approved For Use In Saltwater.

Available at: Sportsman Warehouse

3. Tow Boat US Towing Membership



1year - Unlimited Freshwater Towing – $34.00 – BoatsUS pays the bill within a towing service area for tows in fresh water. This is for all inland lakes and rivers, and the Great Lakes, but not applicable in Florida. Provides 100% payment for a tow at sea to your home dock or repair facility. 100% for a tow from a restricted use dock to your home dock or repair facility. 50% payment for a tow from your home dock or mooring to a repair facility. Service area includes: Watts Bar, Chickamauga, Nickajack, and Guntersville Lakes

For more info visit: Tow Boat Us



4. Stick Jackets Fishing Rod Cover



Stick Jacket™ fishing rod covers prevent rod tangles and are easy to use. Their unique braided construction and wide expandability means easy on & off installation. They may be used over large line guides on fully rigged rods. Unlike cloth sheaths, barbed hooks are easily removed. Stick Jacket rod covers are great in boat rod lockers, rod storage tubes, in the back of your truck or going to and from the boat

Available at Chattanooga Fish-N-Fun

5. Outers 32 Piece Universal Aluminum Cleaning Case 70091



Outers 32 piece kit offers contains high quality American made products that come in a durable, reusable aluminum case that is easy to transport. This cleaning kit contains a three piece small caliber brass rod, a three piece large caliber brass rod, nine bore brushes, five bore mops, six jags, two patch loops, two adaptors for rifle/pistol and shotgun accessories, fifty cleaning patches.

Available at Sportsman Warehouse

6. G Force- Handle - Premium Trolling Motor Cord



The G-Force™ Handle is a quantum leap improvement in trolling motor replacement rope technology. As trolling motors become more powerful, complex and heavy the lift systems from the manufacturers have not kept pace. Too often fishermen are faced with broken ropes and handles often in critical times, especially tournament guys. The G-Force™ Handle solves that problem once and for all. Fits most models and makes. The G-Force™ Handle comes complete with a hook-n-loop strap to secure to the motor shaft while underway. This product will last and can lift in the most difficult situations.

Available at Chattanooga Fish-N-Fun

7. BLOODHOUND FLASHLIGHT- Model 9299



Designed for the hunt. Military grade, machined aluminum, waterproof O-ring seals, intense 80+ lumen CREE P4 bulb (up to 50% brighter than a Xenon bulb, and yes -- its 80 lumens, was listed as 60+ in the catalog), variable power levels (high, low, emergency strobe). Only 5" long. Three AAA batteries will get you through an all night blood trail. You'll love this. It's perfect for the deer hunter you know the best. Available in 3 models be sure to order the correct model number you choose.

Available online at www.deergear.com

8. Lew's Speed Spool® Bait cast Reel Model SS1S



Great looking, smooth performing, ever ready and highly affordable … what more could you ask for in a bait cast reel? Don't let their modest pricing make you think these reels are anything less than quality performers because these are true Lew's Speed Spools® all the way. We're talking aluminum frame, 10 plus 1 ball bearing counts, strong brass gears and a great drag system. It takes just one cast to make a lasting impression Available in a variety of gear ratios.

Available at Soddy Custom Tackle - 11236 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN - 423-332-3401

9. Humminbird 998c SI Combo



The 998c HD SI Combo features a super bright LED backlit LCD 8" display. This wide screen 480V x 800H, 16:9 Color provides bright, crystal-clear images for easy viewing in harsh sunlight. The HD Side Imaging® / Down Imaging® sonar with DualBeam PLUS™ and SwitchFire™ has 8000 watts PTP power output, GPS Chartplotting with built-in ContourXD™ map and Advanced Fishing System capabilities. Includes a unit cover, dual card reader and Instant Access Preset Buttons.

Available at Nichols Marine

10. Fishing Trip with Chattanooga Fishing Guides on Lake Chickamauga



Chattanooga Fishing Guides offers several different fishing trips and rates to suite your schedule and budget. Whether you are new to bass fishing or an experienced angler they can ensure you will have a great bass fishing trip with your friends and family here on Chickamauga Lake in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Visit Chattanooga Fishing Guides to book a trip today.