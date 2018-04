COLDWATER, OH (WLIO) -- Susan and Tim Enright's 5-year-old Chocolate Lab, Norman, had a stroke in April that left him paralyzed.



Now veterinarian Dr. Ronald Anders is performing stem cell treatments to help Norman recover. The procedures may cost up to $2,250 dollars.



For the Enrights, it's worth it.



Dr. Anders pulled fat cells and sent them to a lab to duplicate and create 4 million stem cells. They are sent back, and injected into Norman.



