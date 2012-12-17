Chattanooga man surrenders, removed from TBI's 'Most Wanted List'

NASHVILLE (WRCB) -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation removed a Chattanooga man, Marcus Alexander Boston, from its list of Top Ten Most Wanted fugitives after he turned himself into authorities early this morning.



Boston, 26, turned himself into the Hamilton County Jail about 4:00 a.m. Monday.



Boston was wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office for criminal homicide, aggravated assault and unlawful use of a firearm.



On September 22, 2012, Boston shot Quincy Bell while Bell was driving on Wilcox Boulevard in Chattanooga.



Bell drove into the parking lot of the Kangaroo on Shallowford Road where he later died from his injuries. Boston was also wanted on a domestic assault warrant for an incident that occurred in April 2012 and on drug charges from June of 2012.



Boston was added to the state's Top Ten Most Wanted list in November.