Morning trailer fire scares neighbors

SODDY-DAISY, TN (WRCB) -- A Monday morning emergency call reported a trailer fire on Granny Walker Cemetery Road.



The Mowbray Mountain Volunteer Fire Department responded, arriving within minutes.

The entire trailer collapsed, leaving neighbors fearful that the homeowner, Donald Harris, may have been in the trailer.



The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office were able to confirm that Harris was at a Soddy Daisy nursing home and not inside his trailer.



The fire cause is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office; damages are have not yet been determined.