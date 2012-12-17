Giles County man charged in TennCare fraud

NASHVILLE (WRCB) -- A Giles County man has been charged with TennCare fraud involving doctor shopping, or using TennCare to go to multiple doctors to obtain controlled substances.



The Office of Inspector General, with the assistance of the Giles County Sheriff's Office, announced the arrest of Lonnie R. Miller, II, 38, of Pulaski. He is charged with two counts of fraudulently using TennCare to obtain the pain medication Hydrocodone.



TennCare fraud is a Class E felony, which carries a sentence of up to two years in prison per charge. District Attorney General Mike Bottoms is prosecuting.



Currently, over 1,700 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.



The OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions.

Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982 toll-free from anywhere in Tennessee, or log on to www.tn.gov/tnoig.

