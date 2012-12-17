Butch Jones: Zach Azzanni 'will pay dividends for us'

KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- New Tennessee football coach Butch Jones finalized his coaching staff with the announcement on Sunday that Zach Azzanni was hired as wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator.



"We are extremely excited to welcome Coach Azzanni and his family into the Tennessee Football family and to what is historically known as Wide Receiver U," Jones said in a school release. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of developing receivers into reaching their full potential on and off the field. As a recruiter, his relentless approach and diligence will pay dividends for us as we work to attract the highest caliber of student-athlete here to the University of Tennessee."



Azzanni has spent this season as receivers coach at Wisconsin. The Wisconsin State Journal has reported that Azzanni will coach Wisconsin through the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.



Azzanni was Jones' receivers coach at Central Michigan from 2007-09.



