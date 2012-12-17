Scattered showers / isolated storms

(WRCB) - After some good, persistent rain yesterday, we will have overcast skies with on and off showers through today.

With temps in the low 60s, it is not out of the question that we might see some strong storms developing that could produce gusty winds and small hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a SLIGHT risk for severe weather. The biggest threat from any strong storm that does develop will be gusty winds and small hail.

Temps this afternoon will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The rainfall will taper off for good this evening and we should have mild, nice weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday another front will move through bring showers and storms.

Colder air will start to trickle in Friday for the first day of winter. Winter begins at 6:12am Friday morning (which, according to the Farmer's Almanac, is the earliest winter arrival since 1896). Friday's low will be 32, with the high of 55.

We can peak ahead to Christmas Day to see what we have in store. Right now, we should plan for partly cloudy skies with lows near 30 and highs in the mid 50s.

