TVA, Tennessee promote nuclear accident preparedness

By Pam Sohn, Chattanooga Times Free Press
TVA distributes its annual Sequoyah calendar to people living within a 10-mile radius of the plant.

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- If a nuclear accident occurred at Sequoyah Nuclear Plant, would you know what to do?

The 100,000-plus people who live and work within 10 miles of the plant can get tips from their 2013 Sequoyah emergency calendars, recently mailed. Others can find the calendar on the Tennessee Valley Authority's website.

Did you know, for instance:

• If you must evacuate your home, you should tie a white cloth or towel on the front door to signify to emergency responders that the home is empty?

