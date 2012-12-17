NY Children's Chorus opens 'SNL' with 'Silent Night' - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

NY Children's Chorus opens 'SNL' with 'Silent Night'

By FRAZIER MOORE
AP Television Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - "Saturday Night Live" made a rare departure from its comedic opening to pay tribute to the children and adults killed at a Connecticut elementary school.

Not known for treating anything seriously or tenderly, the show made a fitting exception during the first moments of its show Saturday. Rather than the usual comedic sketch, a children's choir appeared on camera and angelically sang "Silent Night," with the touching refrain, "Sleep in heavenly peace."

Then the members of the New York City Children's Chorus shouted out the NBC show's time-honored introduction: "Live from New York, it's 'Saturday Night!'"

It was the night's sole reference to the tragedy and struck just the right tone.
Later, the chorus returned to join musical guest Paul McCartney in a rendition of his "Wonderful Christmas Time."

